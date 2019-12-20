Pvt Hospitals Threaten to Pull Cashless Service for CGHS, ECHS

According to the AHPI press release, the “non-payment of legitimate dues by the government is taking a toll on the day-to-day functioning of the hospitals. Hospitals are unable to pay salaries to the employees. Many hospitals have begun to cut down the operations by the closing of certain wards/beds.”

Dr Gupta explains some hospitals have started laying off staff but not at a crisis level yet, though he warns this could be the future if the government doesn't respond. Many lakhs of hospital employees stand to lose their jobs. And this of course, will directly hit patient safety and even increase mortality rates.

As for the closing of wards? “Hospitals have been reducing the facilities and services they offer due to a cash crunch.”

Dr Gupta clarifies that the wards referred to in the press release relate to the shutting down of the extra verticals and treatments top private hospitals may offer. “Hospitals are closing wards and beds, as they are shutting these verticals and therefore also laying off certain employees.”