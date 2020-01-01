Researchers Give Hopes to Treat Kidney Diseases With Gene Therapy

However, some of the vectors were able to leak out of the kidney, creating the possibility for off-target tissue effects.



The potential for direct injections opens new possibilities for treating kidney diseases with gene therapy, but additional improvements are needed, the authors wrote.



"The Mayo Clinic team has performed an important head-to-head comparison of currently available gene therapy technology, to identify which may best be used to address this important group of diseases," said Terence R. Flotte, Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School.