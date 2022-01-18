Do Indians Have Higher Genetic Risk of Heart Failure? New Study Finds Clues

"Our study revealed 27 variations, of which 7 mutations (8 percent) were novel, and were detected exclusively in Indian dilated cardiomyopathy patients. These included 4 missense mutations; each altered evolutionarily conserved amino acids in the I-MYH7 protein, and were predicted to be pathogenic by bioinformatics tools. Subsequent study using homology models of I-MYH7, we for first time demonstrated how these mutations uniquely disrupt a critical network of non-bonding interactions at the molecular level, and may contribute to the development of disease phenotype," said Dr Deepa Selvi Rani, the lead author of this study.

Each protein molecule is made up of specific amino acids. Various interactions between the amino acid residues drive the 3D structure of the protein, which determines its function. One amino acid change at a critical site can change a protein structure dramatically and lead to disease pathogenicity.