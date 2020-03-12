Google Issues Coronavirus SOS and Helplines

It’s official - the World Health Organisation has named the novel coronavirus and the ensuing disease COVID-19 a global pandemic.

With countries across the world scrambling to get the situation under control - from China’s excessive but effective quarantines to India imposing a self-quarantine from the rest of the world and restricting foreign travel visas to the country.

With fears at an all-time high, Google has updated its settings to offer information and helpline numbers when you type the phrase ‘coronavirus’ or ‘COVID-19’ or anything related.