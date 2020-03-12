Google Issues Coronavirus SOS and Helplines
It’s official - the World Health Organisation has named the novel coronavirus and the ensuing disease COVID-19 a global pandemic.
With countries across the world scrambling to get the situation under control - from China’s excessive but effective quarantines to India imposing a self-quarantine from the rest of the world and restricting foreign travel visas to the country.
With fears at an all-time high, Google has updated its settings to offer information and helpline numbers when you type the phrase ‘coronavirus’ or ‘COVID-19’ or anything related.
There’s an SOS band that you can share on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Email), there is the latest or top news alerts, and at the end comes country-specific helpline numbers.
Google offers a strong collation of all things COVID-19, from top news to general, WHO-verified information and a global map of the affected areas.
This proactive step will only increase awareness and help users feel more in control in the face of this growing global health crisis.
