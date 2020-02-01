Budget 2020: Govt to Launch Campaign to Eliminate TB by 2025

The finance minister further said viability gap funding will be provided for setting up hospitals in districts with no empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat and also to set up warehouses for agri products.

The government has allocated Rs 1.23 lakh crore for rural development and Panchayati raj while Rs 1.6 lakh crore was earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, she added.

The government also plans to expand coverage of artificial insemination to 70 per cent from 30 per cent to increase livestock productivity, she said adding fish production would be raised to 200 lakh tonne by 2022.