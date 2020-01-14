Govt’s Rare Disease Policy Offers Rs 15 Lakh to the Poor
In its much-awaited policy on rare diseases released on 13 January, the government has promised a one-time treatment cost of 15 lakh to those eligible under the flagship health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, which covers 40% of the population.
This draft National Policy for Rare Diseases comes after the government’s previous policy from 2017, which had promised an initial corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases. The policy was withdrawn due to ‘implementation challenges’, ‘limited resources’ and ‘cost-effectiveness’.
Financial assistance under the proposed policy would be provided under the umbrella scheme Rashtriya Arogaya Nidhi.
Instead of the corpus fund, this reviewed policy proposes a ‘digital platform’ for funding from individual or corporate donors who wish to contribute for the treatment of patients with rare diseases.
What Is a Rare Disease?
The World Health Organisation defines a rare disease as an often debilitating lifelong disease or disorder with a prevalence of 1 or less, per 1000 population. However, different countries have different criteria based on their own population, health care system and resources. Such data does not exist for India, where all cases identified so far are from tertiary hospitals.
These differences among various countries make a single universal definition of rare diseases difficult. However, it is recognized that these diseases present different challenges from those of more common diseases, especially for diagnosis.
The report lists several factors that make this diagnosis complex:
- Lack of awareness among primary care physicians
- Lack of adequate screening and diagnostic facilities
- Traditional genetic testing includes tests that can only address a few diseases
- Consequently, physicians end up providing their best guess on which tests are to be done. If the test is negative, further testing will be required using next-generation sequencing-based tests, or chromosomal microarray which are available, but expensive and time-consuming processes with interpretation and counseling issues at times.
- Lack of awareness about rare diseases in the general public as well
- Doctors lack appropriate training and awareness to be able to correctly and timely diagnose and treat these conditions
- Challenges in research and development: There is relatively little known about the pathophysiology or the natural history of these diseases, and the small patient pool results in inadequate clinical experiences.
India and Rare Diseases
These, along with a lack of data in the Indian context, make it a more complicated issue in the country.
The report lists the most commonly reported diseases: Haemophilia, Thalassemia, Sickle-cell Anaemia and Primary Immuno Deficiency in children, auto-immune diseases, Lysosomal storage disorders such as Pompe disease, Hirschsprung disease, Gaucher’s disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Hemangiomas and certain forms of muscular dystrophies.
The draft national policy categorizes diseases into three groups:
Group 1: Disorders amenable to one time curative treatment
Group 2: Diseases requiring long term/lifelong treatment having a relatively lower cost of treatment and requiring annual or more frequent surveillance
Group 3: Diseases for which definitive treatment is available but challenges exist in the form of optimal patient selection, high costs and the need for lifelong therapy
Reacting to the policy suggestions, Malini Aisola, co-convenor of All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), said, “The policy has adopted a very narrow scope limited to diseases listed in three categories, especially purging diseases as for which no treatments currently exist. They ought to have addressed the need for R&D for these diseases.”
Archana Panda, Director at Cure SMA foundation of India, also expressed her concern, “The government will only provide 15 lacs one-time financial help for group 1 diseases which have a one-time cure. It appears that the entire policy is drafted to justify the government’s inability to provide treatment, due to the high costs, as it is a resource constraint country. It’s of no use to Spinal Muscular Atrophy community where medicines are astronomically priced.”
