Govt’s Rare Disease Policy Offers Rs 15 Lakh to the Poor

In its much-awaited policy on rare diseases released on 13 January, the government has promised a one-time treatment cost of 15 lakh to those eligible under the flagship health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, which covers 40% of the population.

This draft National Policy for Rare Diseases comes after the government’s previous policy from 2017, which had promised an initial corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases. The policy was withdrawn due to ‘implementation challenges’, ‘limited resources’ and ‘cost-effectiveness’.