Health and WCD Ministries to Work on Global Nutrition Targets
The ministries of Health, and Women and Child Development (WCD) have identified the areas of convergence for enhancing nutrition and health of women and children, and to collaborate at a meeting, here on Tuesday, 17 December.
The discussion focused on health and nutrition targets for women and children to achieve the global goal.
Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, "Under-nutrition and other social determinants are closely associated with maternal-child survival and growth. Since they are also a concern for her ministry, this is a pertinent area of enhanced collaboration for the two ministries."
Irani said the Women and Child Development Ministry would support the Department of Biotechnology of the Science and Technology Ministry to set up 10 chairs at national institutes to celebrate women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as well as in the field of innovation and medical research.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)
(India, and the Capital especially, has been in an air pollution crisis. How has the hazardous air #pollution impacted you? Write down your #PollutionKaSolution and send it to us at FIT@thequint.com. )
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
Subscribe to FIT on Telegram