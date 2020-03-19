Health Minister Visits Delhi Airport For Surprise Inspection
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a surprise late night inspection of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T-3) to take stock of the arrangements here and the preparedness in view of COVID-19 spread.
He reviewed the screening being done at Terminal-3 and instructed the authorities present. He also interacted with travellers and doctors.
There has been a steady increase in coronavirus cases in India.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of passengers screened at the airports so far is 13,93,301.
