Ads for Fairness Cream May Get Rs 50 Lakh Fine, 5 Yr Jail Time

Fairness cream advertisers, actors and promoters beware! Endorsing these problematic products may come at a harsh price now.

In a recent notice by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the proposed amendments to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, such as a penalty of Rs 50 lakh and jail time of up to 5 years.

This is being done, the notice reads, to “keep pace with changing time and technology."

The government will be accepting suggestions from the public and stakeholders on the amendments for 45 days.