What Do High Levels of Uric Acid Do To Your Body? Experts Explain

Gout

If the level of uric acid in the blood of the patient is found to be more than the above mentioned standards, crystals can form in the in the joints of the body like hands and feet.

This can lead to 'gout', a disease that occurs in the joints of the bones of the body, which causes swelling in the joints, severe pain, and the inability to move.

Kidney stones

Having high uric acid can also lead to kidney stones.

Often these stones are small, which pass out of the body through urine, but when it becomes large, it can cause blockage in parts of the urinary system.

Bladder stone

Urinary tract or bladded stones is a condition that occurs when solid minerals accumulate in your bladder. This problem has the potential to completely damage the bladder.