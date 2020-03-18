How Soap Destroys Coronavirus

Saying ‘go corona go’ won’t stop the spread of COVID-19. Neither will consuming gaumutra (cow urine). Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic and has infected over 2 lakh people and claimed nearly 8,000 lives.

Amid panic, paranoia and the absence of treatment, health professionals are putting their weight behind hand hygiene. It is the most effective thing to ‘flatten the curve’ or slow the spread of the virus down.

How is soap effective against coronavirus, you ask?

The novel coronavirus, like most viruses, majorly spreads through the hands. These act like sticky traps of virus particles. These get a passage into our bodies when we touch our face or eyes with our hands. That’s why washing our hands properly for at least 20 seconds will go a long away in fighting this battle against Coronavirus.