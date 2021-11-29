What Is Hygge? How To Enjoy the “Cozy” Danish Lifestyle Trend?

Setting

You need just a few things like candles, books, rugs, and cushions. Ideally, it should be near the fireplace to provide warmth. It is a low-key affair with no elaborate arrangements reducing the stress of socializing.

Connect with Friends

The Danes believe in the company of a few close friends or family members to spend time together.

The ideal number of people is only three or four. This close circle of togetherness fosters comfort, trust, and security.

Make it a Weekly Affair

An hour on Friday after work, or spending a Saturday afternoon baking cake, or having a Sunday dinner could be a few ideas you can try.

It’s Homemade

The emphasis is on home-cooked slow food and not about lavish parties The idea is to immerse in the experience of cooking and eating.