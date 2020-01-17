I Eat Only 7 Meals a Week, Just Dinner: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Dorsey has previously charted out his food chart for dinner that includes fish, chicken or steak, and "a lot of greens."

"Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate," he said in March.

Dorsey said he aims to meditate for two hours daily.

He, however, clarified: "I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day."

Dorsey created a storm over social media last year with revealing a punishing health regimen that helps him "stay sharper".