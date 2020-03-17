We are Appealing to Pvt Labs to Provide Free COVID-19 Tests: ICMR

Dr Gupta adds that biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be taken by private labs otherwise the risk of spread of infection increases. Testing n private labs, therefore, must only be prescribed after the doctors follow ICMR guidelines.

ICMR will share the standard operating procedure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds that private labs should procure all the requisite equipment like probes and primers before taking on testing and that they should ensure immediate real-time reporting to the ministry.

Commercial testing kits can also be purchased after they have been vetted by ICMR and NIV.

Dr Bhargava added that ICMR has already requested the World Health Organization for 1 million probes, and they should be reaching India shortly.