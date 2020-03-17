We are Appealing to Pvt Labs to Provide Free COVID-19 Tests: ICMR
As of Tuesday, 17 March, India is facing 137 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3 deaths and 13 recoveries.
In a press briefing today, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that they were planning to increase capacities and encouraging private laboratories to set up facilities to test for the novel coronavirus.
Dr Bhargava added that this is not a promise, although they are urging private labs to provide the test at an affordable rate. He added that a few did say they would provide free testing but nothing is confirmed as of now.
“There is nothing mandatory, India is a democracy, we can only advise and appeal,” said Dr Bhargava, although one hopes that their bold statement will pressurise private players to focus on affordable care to help contain COVID-19.
Dr Gupta adds that biosafety and biosecurity precautions should be taken by private labs otherwise the risk of spread of infection increases. Testing n private labs, therefore, must only be prescribed after the doctors follow ICMR guidelines.
ICMR will share the standard operating procedure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds that private labs should procure all the requisite equipment like probes and primers before taking on testing and that they should ensure immediate real-time reporting to the ministry.
Commercial testing kits can also be purchased after they have been vetted by ICMR and NIV.
Dr Bhargava added that ICMR has already requested the World Health Organization for 1 million probes, and they should be reaching India shortly.
Testing Facilities Scaled Up: ICMR
With scaled -up operations in a week, there are now 72 ICMR testing labs and another 49 government labs that make a total of 121 testing facilities in India.
“Currently, 90 samples per lab per day are being testing,” says ICMR’s Dr Nivedita Gupta. She adds that this capacity “can be doubled to 180 per day per lab if the demand occurs.”
As of Monday, 16 March, ICMR has tested 11,500 samples across the country.
Community Transmission Not Priority: ICMR
What about community transmission? In other countries, people without symptoms are seen to be transferring the virus but the ICMR says that they don’t have the evidence to suggest that asymptotic people are spreading the virus in India as yet.
ICMR said they prioritised one effort (that is testing symptomatic patients only) to contain the virus in stage 2.
“For stay stage 3, we are continuing surveillance. We are trying to curb international travel, delicately balancing between panic and the correct management,” says Dr Bhargava.
A virus like this needs a graded response says the ICMR, adding that so far, in Stage 2 which is local transmission, India is responding well.
The ICMR’s objectives are three-fold
- Scale up testing facilities
- Optimise resources
- Avoid indiscriminate testing,
For now, the ICMR said that it was focussing on curbing the current problem although not much was said on how the potential of community transmission could be curbed. Avoidance seemed to be the strategy.
Still, one hopes the ICMR has a way to deal with the problem of community transmission outside of avoidance and social distancing - before the problem arises.
