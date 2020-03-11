IMA Tells Media Not to Create Panic; But It’s Vital to Stay Aware
There’s a slow but clear rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
Amidst this rise, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said in a statement that sharing data about infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country.
They added that "doctors and hospitals remain a silver lining in the otherwise clueless situation for the common man," and appealed to every doctor to function as a source of credible information in their locality and instil confidence and trust in the public.
While doctors and experts remain the primary source of information, it is important to report on real-time updates, albeit responsibly. To convey the words of doctors to the general public, even those that are not directly going to said doctors, helps ensure everyone gets the same, verified information. FIT published an article on reporting on COVID-19 factually, sensitively and without being alarmist.
‘Don’t panic, but be aware,’ is the aim. Not reporting on the facts of the matter might worsen the situation and cause speculation to increase. Besides, in a public health matter, it is the right of everyone to know what is happening and decide for themselves how best to stay protected.
'The Chinese Govt is High-Handed and Responsible for the Global Panic': IMA
IMA appealed to the government to "classify the data" of the pandemic and take appropriate action with "clinical precision".
They added that they found the response by the Chinese government high-handed, saying, "It cannot be denied that the high handed top-down response in China is part of the reason for this global panic. The nuanced and balanced approach of the Indian government is certainly better suited to handle the crisis in a country of 1.3 billion people."
As of Thursday, 11 March, China has 80,788 cases and 3,158 deaths. The virus originated in the Chinese district of Wuhan, and as the epicentre, they saw the most deaths and mass shutdowns. Although slightly late, their efficient, though somewhat extreme quarantine of the entire district of Wuhan was crucial in slowing down the international travel of the virus.
Dr Sumit Ray also told FIT that China generously shared the virus' genetic code, which can help other countries in the global quest to create a vaccine.
By contrast, the situation in India is much milder at just 62 cases. There shouldn't be mass panicking but to deny information about cases or advice is counter-productive.
Besides, in the Internet age, Indians have access to world information and would be updated with the cases and deaths across - so to have a gap in the Indian landscape would be worrisome.
With growing positive cases and deaths in countries like the US, UK, Italy and more, it is safe to say there is reason to be proactive about our hygiene. Yes, panicking is of no use, but to pretend all is well serves no one.
The global panic needs abatement, but it is better to be safe than sorry.
