IMA Tells Media Not to Create Panic; But It’s Vital to Stay Aware

There’s a slow but clear rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Amidst this rise, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said in a statement that sharing data about infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country.

They added that "doctors and hospitals remain a silver lining in the otherwise clueless situation for the common man," and appealed to every doctor to function as a source of credible information in their locality and instil confidence and trust in the public.

While doctors and experts remain the primary source of information, it is important to report on real-time updates, albeit responsibly. To convey the words of doctors to the general public, even those that are not directly going to said doctors, helps ensure everyone gets the same, verified information. FIT published an article on reporting on COVID-19 factually, sensitively and without being alarmist.

‘Don’t panic, but be aware,’ is the aim. Not reporting on the facts of the matter might worsen the situation and cause speculation to increase. Besides, in a public health matter, it is the right of everyone to know what is happening and decide for themselves how best to stay protected.