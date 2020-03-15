India’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Cross 100: Health Ministry
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 107 with 12 new cases in Maharashtra, according to the figures given by the Health Ministry.
This includes 90 Indian nationals and 17 foreign nationals.
Maharashtra Records Highest No. of COVID-19 Cases
With this development, Maharashtra has become the state with the highest number of patients tested positive of the novel coronavirus, with 31 cases and no recoveries yet.
This is followed by Kerala, which has recorded 22 cases and 3 recoveries.
India has also recorded two deaths due to the disease, one from Delhi and Karnataka each.
While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Thursday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.
Delhi has reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 31, Ladakh three and Jammu and Kashmir 2. Telangana reported three cases.
Besides, Rajasthan also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.
Kerala has recorded 22 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.
With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, a Health Ministry official said over 4,000 people who had come in contact with the 93 positive cases have been identified through contact tracing and were being tracked while 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.
He said all essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs), trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all states and union territories.
The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
It has asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.
All incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow the required do's and dont's as detailed by the government.
(With inputs from PTI)
