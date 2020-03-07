Coronavirus India Update: Three More Test Positive, Total Cases 34
In the latest development in the COVID-19 spread in India, three more cases have been found positive, according to ANI.
Two out of them are from Ladakh with a travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with a travel history from Oman. All are stable, says Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) from the Union Ministry.
This brings the total to 34.
Tamil Nadu Reports First Case
According to The News Minute, the positive case from Tamil Nadu is of a 45-year-old man who had returned to India from Muscat, Oman. He had been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on March 5 after he complained of fever and cough.
The patient also has a travel history to Chennai after returning from Oman. He was admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital, following which his samples were sent for testing to National Institute of Virology, Pune.
Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said, “The reports returned today (Saturday) and showed that he was positive. His family has been placed under home isolation. He continues to undergo treatment in the isolation ward at the hospital and is currently stable.”
As the total cases in India spike up to 34, rapid response teams already are in action in Delhi NCR, where the majority of confirmed cases are currently being treated.
To support the teams, a total of 52 testing labs have been set up in various parts of the country to process suspected patients efficiently.
Barring those of an Italian couple, all the samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, an official said on Saturday.
