Healthcare 2019: How Did India's Health Systems Fare?

In one of the worst outbreaks of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the state since 2014, 162 children died in Bihar (till July 2, 2019). Characterised by high fever, vomiting and convulsions, the condition affects children under 15 years. There are several agents causing AES such as bacteria, fungi and viruses. The most common causes are Japanese encephalitis, Scrub typhus, dengue, measles and even Zika virus.

The cause of the outbreak this time was linked to consumption of litchi, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on July 2, 2019. When malnourished children eat litchis (readily available in local orchards), it triggers hypoglycaemia and leads to seizures or AES, Choubey said. This was based on a 2014 study conducted by virologist T Jacob John and a 2017 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA.

Not all experts agreed that litchis were the only factor. High daytime temperatures (38-40 degrees Celsius) and high humidity (50-60%) at night during the June to August period cause heat-stroke in children, some doctors surmised.