Two Quarantined in Maharashtra, India Releases Helpline Numbers
Five persons have been put under observation in Maharashtra with two in quarantine, soon after returning from China, according to The Times of India.
The two were suffering from mild cold and were taken to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, the main isolation unit in the state. The hospital is run by the BMC. Besides Kasturba hospital, Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital in Pune has been identified as a isolation unit to deal with any cases of Wuhan coronavirus that has spread to 8 countries taking the global total to 830 with 25 deaths.
Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Beijing has started two hotline numbers for Indians living in the region. The numbers are +8618612083629 and +8618612083629.
In embassy released a statement that was reported in India Today. It says,
"Embassy of India has been receiving queries from Indians in Hubei province as well as their relatives in India in connection with the evolving situation of the coronavirus epidemic in China. In this regard, Embassy of India is in touch with relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as Indians in Hubei Province, especially in Wuhan. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in China, including advisories issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this connection."
"Increased Likelihood" Wuhan Coronavirus Cases in the UK
The BBC is reporting that there is an 'increasing likelihood' that there are cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the UK. So far, 14 people have been tested of whom five have tested negative and nine are still awaiting results.
Six people have also been tested in Scotland and Northern Ireland, though they have not tested positive.
All patients had travelled to Wuhan in the last two weeks.
Boris Johnson, Britain's Prime Minister has said that the tests are purely "precautionary."
Of the confirmed cases, 177 were in a serious condition and 34 have been discharged after treatment, according to the National Health Commission.
The virus has spread to eight countries besides China. These include: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Macao, US, Vietnam.