Two Quarantined in Maharashtra, India Releases Helpline Numbers

Five persons have been put under observation in Maharashtra with two in quarantine, soon after returning from China, according to The Times of India.

The two were suffering from mild cold and were taken to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, the main isolation unit in the state. The hospital is run by the BMC. Besides Kasturba hospital, Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital in Pune has been identified as a isolation unit to deal with any cases of Wuhan coronavirus that has spread to 8 countries taking the global total to 830 with 25 deaths.