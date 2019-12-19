India Tops the World in Pollution Related Deaths

In seeking to assess the extent and severity of harm caused by air, water and occupational pollution, the report holds some chilling facts:

Pollution kills three times as many people a year as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined.

It is responsible for 15 times the number of deaths caused by war and other forms of violence each year.

Approximately one in seven deaths in the world is pollution-related.

Pollution has been severely neglected and has not received adequate attention at private or government levels, even when it can be controlled with solutions that already exist..

The findings and conclusions of the report are more significant today than ever before, with India’s national capital witnessing its worst-ever air quality.

On Friday, 6 December, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said that no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and the shortening of lifespan. In response, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director Dr Maria Neira responded,