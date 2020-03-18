COVID-19: Indian Army Reports its First Case
In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the total number of cases in India rose to 147.
He is currently in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.
Before being quarantined, the soldier's father had met the family members.
The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2, sources said, adding he was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16.
"Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for some time," they said.
Sources said all those who have come in contact with the soldier have been quarantined but did not give the exact numbers immediately.
The total positive cases in Ladakh has risen to 8, according to the health ministry.
Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh said, “We have received results of 34 samples, out of these 2 tested positive. They are relatives of the earlier positive cases and were under quarantine. They are in isolation ward now,” as quoted by ANI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
