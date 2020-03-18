COVID-19: Indian Army Reports its First Case

"Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for some time," they said.

Sources said all those who have come in contact with the soldier have been quarantined but did not give the exact numbers immediately.

The total positive cases in Ladakh has risen to 8, according to the health ministry.

Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh said, “We have received results of 34 samples, out of these 2 tested positive. They are relatives of the earlier positive cases and were under quarantine. They are in isolation ward now,” as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)