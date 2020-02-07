Indian-Origin Scientist Takes Coronavirus Vaccine Research Forward

The 2019-nCoV that originated from Wuhan, has already affected more than 31,400 people, with over 600 deaths from China and one from Philipines.

Researchers at Australia’s Doherty Institute had already isolated the virus from a human sample. The current development is important because by making available sufficient stocks, it allows preclinical studies needed to be conducted at a mega scale.

In conversation with TOI, Professor SS Vasan, who leads the CISRO Dangerous Pathogens Team said, “We thank our Doherty colleagues who shared their isolate with us promptly. It is quicker to work with the real virus to expedite preclinical studies on the relative efficacy of vaccine candidates under development.”