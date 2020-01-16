Install Smog Towers at CP, Anand Vihar in Three Months: SC

"We direct pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to monitor the industrial areas especially at night also and to take stringent action with respect to the industries emitting black smoke from chimneys and it be ensured that the industries comply with the norms and standards for PM/NOx/Sox.

"For construction and demolition, we direct Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and UP to file status report regarding compliance with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016. Let penal action be taken against developers found flouting the norms," the bench said It also directed them to file status report on the penalty imposed and the action taken on developers for violating norms regarding construction and demolition activity and whether any developer has been blacklisted.

The apex court also directed Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to file status report with respect to compliance of road construction norms and details of non­-compliant portion.

"Let Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP point out existing facilities of recycling of construction and demolition waste and deficit of facilities in this regard. With respect to waste burning, compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 be ensured by them. Let comprehensive plan for waste management be prepared and existing facilities and overall requirement be also worked out," it said.

With respect to oxy furnace in glass industries, the top court asked the Department of Science & Technology Technical Committee to consider proposal for installation of oxy furnace in glass industries in Delhi and NCR.

"Let the consideration be made within two weeks in consultation with the sectoral expert and other concerned stakeholders. Let proper research and development be made in wireless sensors network technology. Let concerned officials consider further LiDAR (a laser based method) and Spectroscopic monitoring techniques as considered appropriate by them. Let use of spectroscopy to monitor ambient air quality be considered by various states," it said.