Intermittent Fasting May Help Treat Obesity, Heart Disease

A review of past human and animal studies, the research could possibly be a roadmap of sorts for doctors to prescribe fasting for treatment for obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

The study author, Mark Mattson and a professor of neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University states that there are two types of fasting schedule:

Daily time-restricted feeding (eating 6-8 hours a day and fasting for 16-18 hours)

5:2 intermittent fasting (fasting two days a week, usually capping a fasting day at 500 calories)

What is Intermittent fasting?