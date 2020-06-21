Yoga allows "emotional stability to confidently negotiate the challenges before us," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the country on International Yoga Day, 2020."Yoga enables us to stay balanced in every situation," he said invoking Swami Vivekananda to say, "that a principled individual remains active and in complete peace even amid challenges".Addressing the nation as it tackles the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also spoke about the ancient Indian meditation system, and how has been a source of emotional strength to many during these trying times."Many people all over the world infected by COVID-19 are benefitting from Yoga. They are getting the strength in fighting the disease. Yoga provides the self confidence and mental strength by which we are able to face challenges and also overcome them. Yoga provides mental peace and power to endure pain," said Modi as he addressed the nation through a televised program.He claimed, worldwide many corona infected individuals are "benefitting" from Yoga.He added, "Right eating and drinking, right play, right habits of sleeping and rising and right way of doing one's duties - Yoga is this itself," he summed up.(With inputs from IANS)International Yoga Day: 10 Yoga Asanas for Beginners(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)