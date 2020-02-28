Iranian Vice President Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The Iranian Vice-president has tested positive for Coronavirus, as reported by The New York Times. Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar is the deputy for women’s affairs and the highest-ranking woman in the government, headed by President Hassan Rouhani and sits just metres away from him. She is now Iran’s seventh public official to have tested positive for coronavirus and one of them, a prominent cleric, has also died. Ebtekar is an important figure who was the spokesperson for the students in the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.
Iran has become a new hotbed for Coronavirus cases, with at least 245 people infected and 26 deaths, as reported by Reuters. The Friday prayers in Iran have been called off in the capitals of 23 of 31 provinces.
At the time of being reported, Iran had 106 new cases over the past 24 hours. Universities, schools and cinemas have been closed and there is a temporary ban on group gatherings like conferences and cultural events.
India suspended all flights from Iran, leaving roughly 250 Indians stranded in the country, as reported in the Indian Express. The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory On Tuesday, 25 February: “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Iran. All Indian nationals should observe advisories issued by Iranian authorities and World Health Organisation.
All Indian nationals are requested to observe necessary hygiene sanitation measures, including wearing masks, and avoid going to crowded places and public gatherings. It is important that you remain calm, maintain caution and not fall prey to rumours.” Indian pilgrims in Iran too have been stranded.
Iran will receive 20,000 coronavirus testing kits from China, to be transported via Mahan Air, an Iranian carrier still running flights between China and Iran.
