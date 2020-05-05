Israel Isolates Antibody That Can ‘Neutralise’ the Coronavirus
In a "significant breakthrough", Israel has successfully isolated a coronavirus antibody that can counterbalance the virus in a patient's body.
Israel's defence minister on Monday, 4 May said, Monoclonal neutralising antibody can neutralise COVID-19 inside carriers' bodies, reported The New York Times.
It also quoted the director of IIBR, Shmuel Shapira saying the formula found was being patented. An international manufacturer will be contacted to mass-produce it.
IIBR is spearheading Israeli efforts to find a treatment and vaccine for the coronavirus.
The institute is also involved in collecting plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Earlier the defence ministry of Israel had rejected the claims made by some media reports about a potential vaccine found by IIBR. The ministry had said,
“There has been no breakthrough in the efforts of the biological institute to find a vaccine for the coronavirus or to develop testing kits. The institute’s work is conducted according to an orderly work plan and it will take time. If and when there will be something to report, it will be done in an orderly fashion,”
