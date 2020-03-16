Amid COVID-19 Epidemic, Italians Find Hope

Times are tough these days, with the WHO declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic. Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries with over 12,000 cases and at least 1000 deaths.

Amid a nation-wide strict shutdown, Italians have found a way to come together despite the ban on social gatherings.

Over the weekend, wonderful videos of Italians singing across balconies went viral as a sign of keeping the hope when things get tough.

In typical Italian fashion, residents were singing, playing instruments and generally finding a way to stay connected.