Italy’s COVID-19 Crisis Explained: The Surge and the Aftermath

The Guardian article further mentions that an anaesthetist in an intensive care unit of a hospital told the newspaper Corriere della Sera that saving a life ‘is decided by age and health conditions, as in situations of war’ due to the mounting pressure on the healthcare infrastructure.

Carlo Rienzi, President of Italy’s leading consumer association Codacons said in a statement, “In no case can age be a discriminating factor when it comes to public health, and it certainly cannot be a criterion to decide who to treat and who not to treat. A shortage of beds must not lead to choices like those described by the doctor.”

However, to deal with extraordinary situations, the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (SIAARTI) published guidelines for medical practitioners to follow. It said that instead of providing intensive care to all patients who need it, there might a be need to follow “the most widely shared criteria regarding distributive justice and the appropriate allocation of limited health resources”.