Justin Bieber Battling Mono and Lyme Disease. What Is It?
Popstar Justin Bieber came under a lot of scrutiny recently for his appearance with many claiming he was abusing drugs. But the singing sensation has claimed in a post that what he's going through is a serious medical battle.
In an Instagram post he wrote:
"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly... you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."
He's previously battled mental health issues and has psoted about his emotional and mental health struggle extensively. In August 2019, this is what he wrote:
What is Lyme Disease
According to the US Centre for Disease Control, lyme disease is a bacterial infection - it is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and skin rash called erythema migrans. Justin Bieber has recently been seen with a rash on his face, that had first prompted the rumours of drug abuse.
Other stars like Shanaya Twain have written about their battle with Lyme. She called it a 'silent evil thing' : "A lot of the symptoms you just learn to live with. I was lucky that I caught it early. I did get a lot of damage but I'm not battling with degenerative organ issues so I feel very fortunate."
Testing for Lyme is difficult and often inaccurate and antibiotics don't always work.
What is Mono?
Mononucleosis or mono, colloquially called the ‘kissing disease’, is an infectious disease. It usually spreads through saliva and close contact, such as kissing, hence the name. You can also contract it through other ways like sharing drinks or utensils.
It’s generally not a serious or dangerous illness and not that common either. People with mono have symptoms like fever, sore throat and weakness. But these symptoms are more severe than what you have in a common cold or a regular viral disease.
It spreads through direct contact with saliva from the mouth of an infected person or other bodily fluids such as blood. You can contract it through kissing, sexual contact, or sharing foods and drinks with someone who has it.
