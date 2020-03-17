‘I Never Felt Mentally Isolated’: Kerala Coronavirus Survivor

The existence of coronavirus in India is a reality and the number of people affected by it will definitely shoot up. It's an eventuality. But so will those who recover. If one follows the world example, 81 percent of people infected with the virus will have mild symptoms and recover soon.

In the times of pandemic and panic, the story of a young medical student, among the first three cases to test positive in India, gives hope.

The 23-year-old medical student studying in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the new outbreak, landed in Kerala on 24 January, and the very next day he reported to the nearest public health centre. "It was my responsibility," he tells me in a phone interview from Allepey, Kerala.