Kerala Girl with Coronavirus Stable; Under Observation
Even as the condition of a Kerala girl, who is the first patient to test positive for coronavirus case in India, is stable, 418 more people on Friday, 31 January, were placed under observation.
According to the latest figures provided by State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Friday night, 36 people came under hospital observation, taking the total people in hospitals to 50.
She said Kozhikode district has 214, Malappuram 205, Ernakulam 195 and Thrissur 175 people under observation at home and in hospitals.
2,000 Health Professions On Call; 15 2,000 Health Professions On Call; 15 Pvt Hospitals Open Isolation WardsPvt Hospitals Open Isolation Wards
The day also saw 2,000 health professionals getting trained to handle such cases in the state and 15 private hospitals opened isolation wards.
Meanwhile, three cases were registered against people who had spread fake news about coronavirus.
Senior health professional V. Meenakshi, who is in charge of coordinating the state-wide operations launched to tackle coronavirus, said a control room has been opened at the state level besides at all district headquarters.
Health Minister K.K. Shailaja met district administration officials at Thrissur and oversaw coordination efforts so that the mandated protocol according to WHO guidelines is carried out.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT .)
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
Subscribe to FIT on Telegram