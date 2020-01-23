Kerala Nurse in Saudi Arabia Infected With Coronavirus?

There are reports coming in that a nurse from Kerala has contracted coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

According to The New Indian Express, the nurse was working at the Al Hayat National Hospital in Abha. She reportedly contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus while caring for her Filipino colleague, who was the first person to have contracted coronavirus in the hospital.

However, Saudi Arabia has not confirmed any coronavirus cases in the country. From reports coming in, the kingdom has only screened for passengers coming in from China.