Kerala Nurse in Saudi Arabia Infected With Coronavirus?
There are reports coming in that a nurse from Kerala has contracted coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.
According to The New Indian Express, the nurse was working at the Al Hayat National Hospital in Abha. She reportedly contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus while caring for her Filipino colleague, who was the first person to have contracted coronavirus in the hospital.
However, Saudi Arabia has not confirmed any coronavirus cases in the country. From reports coming in, the kingdom has only screened for passengers coming in from China.
The nurse hails from Ettumanoor in Kottayam. The report further states that four other nurses from Kerala have been placed under observation.
In the meanwhile, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Ministry of External Affairs seeking intervention.
In another report, the nurses allege a coverup and have brought the matter to the Indian Embassy there.
(Hi there! stay tuned to our Telegram channel here.)