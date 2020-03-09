Ladakh Man Dies of COVID-19 Like Symptoms; Jammu Has First Case
A 76 year old man from Ladakh who had recently been to Iran on a pilgrimage has died of symptoms linked to the novel coronavirus, although it has not been ascertained yet that if it is the virus which has resulted in his death. He had been on the same flight as the two patients who contracted coronavirus, as reported by NDTV. He was a former policeman and was admitted to a hospital on Saturday, March 7.
The man however, also has other underlying medical conditions, final results are being awaited before a definitive statement can be released. His village has been cordoned off as a precaution.
Dr Motip Dorjay, a health official in Leh, told ANI, “He had a urinary tract infection due to which he died. He had some past history also. So to be more cautious, we have sent his samples to Delhi. We are in touch with Delhi team and the report should be out in two days.”
A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend.
They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, the officials said.
"The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited," a Health Department official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
