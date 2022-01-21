Antimicrobial Resistance Causes More Deaths Than HIV, Malaria: Lancet

"We need to leverage this data to course-correct action and drive innovation if we want to stay ahead in the race against antimicrobial resistance," added Prof Murray.

The new report on Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (Gram) gives an estimation of deaths linked to 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations around 204 countries and territories in the year 2019.

The paper stated, "statistical modelling was used to produce estimates of the impact of AMR in all locations – including those with no data – using 471 million individual records obtained from systematic literature reviews, hospital systems, surveillance systems, and other data sources."