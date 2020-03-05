Living Through Coronavirus: Two Chinese Nationals Tell All

For how long did you have to stay at home and couldn’t go out?

Sunny: For our residences in the city, we actually could go outside and roam freely as the epidemic went on. But the government and the medical community highly recommended that we should stay at home during the time. The news of the Coronavirus anyway happened to come out during our Spring festival, when we go and visit our family and relatives; so instead most people stayed home. In the most serious days, roads that link cities were closed in order to lower the risk of transferring the infection between cities. As I recall, this began from the 23rd of January, when people started to know about the seriousness of Coronavirus and we started to lock ourselves at home. Some people are still staying home while companies gradually start to reopen since the situation is getting better and better.

John: It depended on which city you are living in and the rules that were made for that particular community. The local governments of different cities appealed to people to stay at home because they don’t have the right to ban people’s activities. However, each community in a city may make their own rules- for example whether they want to allow people from other communities to get in, or that each family was allowed to send one member out every two days to buy food. The community gives a resident pass to manage the people who are going in or out. I was at home the entire Spring festival, the whole of January, and didn’t go out at all.