MP Lifts COVID Curbs, Schools to Resume at 100% Capacity
The move will restore transport and operation of schools with immediate effect.
To further ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, 11 February, announced the lifting of all restrictions put earlier in the state.
With this step, all kinds of public movements that were either banned or capped with certain numbers, will be allowed at full capacity.
Schools, colleges and coaching centres that have been allowed to run with 50 percent capacity will now be permitted to open with their full strength. All political, social, religious, business, sports activities, among others will be allowed to function at full capacity across the state.
Rallies and all kind of fairs will also be allowed to run in the state while cinema, sports, and business gathering will be allowed to function at its full capacity.
A notification issued by the State Home department on Friday said the order will come into effect from Friday onward, however, the night curfew imposed between 11 pm to 5 am will still continue.
District Collectors have been directed to ensure that COVID-19 related norms are followed in the areas where fresh cases are being reported.
"District Collectors are advised to monitor the Covid situation in their respective districts and continue with the implementation of micro-containment zone in the areas where new Covid-19 cases are coming," the notification added.
The fresh notification regarding the COVID-19 restriction has come a week after the state government removed the cap on number of guests attending marriage ceremonies earlier on February 5.
Earlier, due to a spike in Covid-positive cases, the state government had capped the number of people attending weddings at 250 from January 15.
"COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh are declining and positivity rate has also come down in the last few days. Overall the Covid situation is under control and hence the government has decided to lift all kind of restrictions put earlier in view of the pandemic," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
