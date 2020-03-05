COVID-19: Manish Siodia Announces Closure of Delhi Primary Schools

To alley fears of the growing number of suspected COVID-19 cases, the AAP government has taken a decisive step to ensure young school children are kept safe at home. This measure will be taken till the end of March, when hopefully the situation improves.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stand at 30. So far,16 Italians + 1 driver from their tour group, 2 cases in Delhi NCR, 2 Cases in Hyderabad and 6 cases in Agra. Besides this, 3 students from Kerala who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have now recovered.