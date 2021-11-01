Metabolic Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that can increase your risk of diabetes, stroke and cardiovascular diseases. But having any one condition doesn't mean that you suffer from metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome can be controlled and even reversed with the right diet and exercise. It is basically the combination of dietary changes and the right lifestyle. According to the American Heart Association, 23 percent of adults suffer from metabolic syndrome.
Here are the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of metabolic syndrome.
10 Foods to Boost Metabolism
Metabolic Syndrome: Causes
Obesity is one of the leading risk factors for metabolic syndrome. According to PubMed Central, these related factors are explained as:
Central Obesity in which the fat is accumulated in the upper parts of the body or around the waist. A person may also suffer from insulin resistance in which the body refuses to use excess sugar for producing energy.
Metabolic syndrome also depends on factors like medical history, age, lack of physical activity or a person suffering from PCOS. Out of the five conditions, if any three affect a person, he or she is said to be suffering from metabolic syndrome.
low levels of good cholesterol
high blood pressure
high blood sugar levels
high levels of triglyceride
excess fat around the waist
Metabolic Syndrome: Signs & Symptoms
Metabolic syndrome is a chronic condition. A few common signs and symptom to look out for are:
Heart attack
Diabetes
Kidney disease
Hardening of the arteries
Peripheral artery disease
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Cardiovascular diseases
Limb's amputation
Metabolic Syndrome: Diagnosis
Several tests are needed to diagnose the condition. They may look for any of these three conditions to confirm it. The doctor may examine your waist circumference, blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, triglyceride levels while fasting, blood pressure, etc.
Metabolic Syndrome: Treatment
A few dietary and lifestyle changes will be recommended. If these changes do not make a difference in your condition, medicines may be prescribed. According to Mayo Clinic, healthy lifestyle may include:
Weight loss can help you reduce the risk of diabetes, lower the blood pressure and insulin resistance.
Any form of physical activity like cycling or brisk walking for at least 30 minutes would make a huge difference.
A healthy diet with high fiber, high protein, lean meats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help you stay healthy and control these symptoms.
Activities like yoga and meditation can help relieve stress, which is also a contributor.
Even if you suffer from any of these symptoms or conditions that put you at a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, a healthy lifestyle can prevent the onset of the condition.
Tips to Avoid Stress and Anxiety
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.