Two More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted on Wednesday, 18 March that the state has reported two more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

He said, “Two more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital.”