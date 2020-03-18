Two More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Karnataka
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted on Wednesday, 18 March that the state has reported two more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
He said, “Two more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital.”
Earlier, a 67-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, according to ANI.
The state’s total is now 13.
Meanwhile, another person, with a travel history to Indonesia, has tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, ANI reported quoting Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.
With these new cases, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in India is now almost 150.
