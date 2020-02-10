‘Parliamentarians for Malaria Elimination’: MPs Form Coalition

The group includes K J Alphons, BJP MP from Rajasthan, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, Prabhakar Kore, BJP MP from Karnataka, Amar Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal MP from Odisha, Dr Vikas Mahatme, BJP MP from Maharashtra and Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Bihar.

"India is well placed to eliminate malaria by 2030 and we, as Parliamentarians, must play an active role in helping the country achieve that goal.

"We will work with key stakeholders at the central, state and district levels to accelerate malaria elimination not just in the states we represent but across the country," Alphons, the coordinator of the group said.

The MPs are committed in their resolve to raise the profile of the disease and act as the bridge between the government and other stakeholders in this fight, he said.

Successive Indian governments have prioritised malaria control and there was a sustained reduction in malaria mortality during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the statement said.