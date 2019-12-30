Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Hospitalized For Abdominal Issues
Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here for some abdominal health issues, sources said on Sunday, 29 December.
The 80-year-old leader, who is also former Defence minister, came to a private hospital here three days back on the advice of doctors, they said.
"He has been admitted to a private hospital here for abdominal complaints," a close aide of the leader said.
Yadav was advised to shift to Mumbai and he came here three days back, he said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)
