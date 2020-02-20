Family Begs Govt to Disembark Daughter From Coronavirus-Hit Ship

Requesting the government to act fast, she said, “Yesterday, we received an email from the Indian Embassy in Japan stating that they requested the Indian Government to send a plane to evacuate everyone. They just need your, the Indian government’s, approval. We request you to do something as soon as possible because Coronavirus is spreading very fast.”

Approximately 600 guests reportedly disembarked from the ship on Wednesday, 19 February. The Japan Times reported that two elderly passengers from the cruise ship who were found to be infected with the virus, died in the hospital.

Although Sonali has tested negative, the family want her brought back to India right away. They now pin their hopes on the government.