Family Begs Govt to Disembark Daughter From Coronavirus-Hit Ship
Mumbai residents Dinesh and Leena Thakkar have been frantically making calls seeking help from the government for over two weeks now. Their daughter has been quarantined onboard the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been stranded at the Yokohoma port in Japan for weeks now.
Sonali, who works as a security patrolwoman on the ship, has been onboard the vessel since December 2019. She had a four-month contract and was supposed to return to Mumbai in March 2020.
“Our only request to the government is bring back those who are not infected. There are around 160 Indian crew members on the ship out of which 2 are infected with the virus. We don’t know the names, but they have tested positive. But they can at least bring back others who are safe.”Dinesh Thakkar, Sonali’s Father
Even communicating with Sonali has been difficult, he added, “Since last 10 days, they’ve been provided with free wi-fi, but its connection is very poor. We manage to communicate through Whatsapp and Facebook.”
Out of 3700 passengers and crew members onboard the ship, over 500 people have tested positive for coronavirus. There are 138 Indians on the ship and all of them have been on quarantine since 4 February 2020. In a self-shot video, Sonali talks about the grim situation onboard the ship.
“All crew members are still waiting for help. We are waiting for the tests to take place and then we can be separated. We received news few days ago that all the passengers will be disembarked and then the quarantine period for crew members will start and that too on the same ship. We request you to take us to a safe environment where our quarantine can be done. Call us back to India and place us under quarantine there.”Sonali Thakkar, Security Patrolwoman onboard Diamond Princess
Requesting the government to act fast, she said, “Yesterday, we received an email from the Indian Embassy in Japan stating that they requested the Indian Government to send a plane to evacuate everyone. They just need your, the Indian government’s, approval. We request you to do something as soon as possible because Coronavirus is spreading very fast.”
Approximately 600 guests reportedly disembarked from the ship on Wednesday, 19 February. The Japan Times reported that two elderly passengers from the cruise ship who were found to be infected with the virus, died in the hospital.
Although Sonali has tested negative, the family want her brought back to India right away. They now pin their hopes on the government.
“We spend day and night worrying about this. Because they are living with infected people, everyday few more people test positive. I want my daughter and all other people who are stuck there to come back as soon as possible because like me, every family is worried for their loved ones. The people stuck there are also living in fear and worry.”Leena Thakkar, Sonali’s mother
