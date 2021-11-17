National Epilepsy Day: Date, Significance, and Management of Seizures
National epilepsy day is celebrated on 17 November in India, to raise awareness about the epilepsy disorder which is characterised by seizures or fits.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is a neurological disorder which affects the central nervous system and it is diagnosed after a person has experienced at least two or more seizures, and is at risk of suffering from more.
According to the WHO, there are around 50 million people who are suffering from epilepsy and 80 percent of them live in developing countries.
According to WHO, about 10 million people experience seizures related to the disorder in India.
Epilepsy is not curable, but it can be managed effectively, and a person can have a virtually seizure-free life with a variety of treatment options.
Let's understand the significance and the things we can do if a person experiences seizure.
National Epilepsy Day: Significance
The national epilepsy day is a campaign started at a national level by the Epilepsy Foundation in India.
Their aim was to raise awareness, educate people and seek formation for policies to fight against the prevalence of the disease with a political and medical view point.
It is important that the medical health organisations, individuals and the policy makers or government come together to take a stand against this disease which can be effectively managed, yet disrupts the lives of 10 million people in our country.
This day can be celebrated by organising seminars, presentations, public events to educate people about the symptoms and first aid for seizures.
National Epilepsy Day: Management of Seizure
According to doctors at Mayo Clinic, there are different types of seizures which are characterised by different symptoms.
There are basically two types: Focal seizures, and generalized seizures. You can help an epileptic person in the following ways if a seizure occurs:
Do not panic, stay calm.
Do not try to restrain the person.
Remove any sharp or harmful objects from near them.
Loosen the tie or collar round their neck.
Roll them onto their sides to keep them from choking.
Do not put anything in the mouth of the person.
Put a pillow or soft pile of clothes under their neck.
Stay with them until they have some professional medical help.
Make sure they take their medicines regularly .
Try avoiding alcohol as it triggers seizures.
Talk to the doctor before taking new medication to make sure it doesn't react poorly with the medication you're already on.
