National Epilepsy Day: Date, Significance, and Management of Seizures

National epilepsy day is celebrated on 17 November in India, to raise awareness about the epilepsy disorder which is characterised by seizures or fits.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is a neurological disorder which affects the central nervous system and it is diagnosed after a person has experienced at least two or more seizures, and is at risk of suffering from more.

According to the WHO, there are around 50 million people who are suffering from epilepsy and 80 percent of them live in developing countries.