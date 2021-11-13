Lower Your Cholesterol Levels Naturally With These Handy Tips
Know the natural ways that can help lower the cholesterol levels.
Cholesterol is produced in your liver, and it helps maintain the flexibility of the cell walls and assistance in production of certain hormones.
But if our body starts to produce more cholesterol than required or cholesterol at the wrong places, it becomes dangerous.
According to a study in PubMed Central, cholesterol is not soluble like fats. Therefore it is transferred in the form of lipo-proteins.
Higher levels of LDL or low-density lipoproteins results in the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood vessels clogging them.
The clogged blood vessels can be a cause for strokes, heart attacks or kidney failures.
But there is also good cholesterol known as HDL or High-density lipoproteins that carry the cholesterol away from the blood vessels and prevents their accumulation or diseases caused due to the condition.
Here are a few ways to lower your cholesterol levels naturally.
Avoids Foods With Transfats
Transfats are produced after processing the unsaturated fats with the help of hydrogenation to make them a stable ingredient in the vegetable oils, they are also used to provide texture to the spreads, pastries and cookies.
Transfats are handled by the body in a different way. According to the US NIH, the transfats increase the bad cholesterol levels like LDL and reduce the levels of HDL by 20 percent. Increase in levels of LDL is responsible for the 8 percent deaths due to heart attacks worldwide.
The food labels use 'partially hydrogenated fats' for transfats in the food items and they can be avoided if you read the labels carefully.
Eat More Soluble Fibers
Soluble fibers are the compounds present in plants that are soluble and are broken down by the bacteria in the gut which is important for their own nutrition.
These good bacteria are known as probiotics. According to the US NIH, probiotics play a major role in reducing the levels of harmful lipoproteins like LDL and VLDL.
The foods that are rich in soluble fibers include lentils, beans, peas, whole grains, fruits, oats, etc
Eat Less Saturated Fats
According to American Heart Association, person must consume a diet which constitutes only 5-6 percent of the saturated fats. More consumption of the saturated fats can lead to the increase in LDL levels, accumulation of hard deposits in the arteries causing atherosclerosis.
Dufferent types of saturated fats can have different effects on a person's cholesterol levels. According to a study, coconut oil increased the levels of HDL vs butter increased the levels of LDL.
Food that contain saturated foods are red meat, pork, chicken with skin, cheese, butter, cooking oils, etc
Lose Those Extra Kilos
It is important to reduce the extra weight and maintain a healthy weight in order to prevent the onset of diseases, obesity, protect the heart and maintain optimal levels of cholesterol.
According to the AHA, a 10% reduction of the person's weight can lead to a significant rise in the levels of HDL promoting good cholesterol in the body. Moreover, weight loss has two benefits like reducing the bad cholesterol-LDL and increasing the good cholesterol- HDL.
Quit Smoking
Smoking can change the way the body handles and transfers cholesterol.
According to the US NIH, nicotine tar in the cigarretes unable the immune cells to transfer the cholesterol from the blood vessels to the blood for transfer to the liver.
This malfunction can lead to blocked arteries resulting in strokes and heart diseases.
According to a study in PubMed Central, smoking is associated with the increased levels of LDL and reduced levels of HDL but if you quit smoking, the effects may reverse.
Avoid Drinking Too Much Alcohol
According to the National Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, the heart is more affected by the frequency and amount of alcohol you drink rather than the type you prefer.
According to Healthline, moderate levels of drinks can increase the HDL levels by 5 percent but excess drinking can harm the heart and damage the liver.
Exercise Regularly
According to a study published in the PubMed Central, exercise increases the levels of good cholesterol like HDL and reduces the levels of LDL. Moreover, they are beneficial for the heart health, prevention of obesity and other diseases.
Even a low-intensity exercise like walking can increase the levels of HDL and as the quantity and intensity of the exercises go up, so does the levels of HDL.
Eat Foods Rich in Omega-3s
According to Mayo Clinic, consumption of omega-3 rich foods is strongly associated with the lower levels of LDL, low blood pressure, increase in levels of HDL and other heart health benefits.
Foods that are rich in Omega-3s include mackerel, salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, herring, etc
