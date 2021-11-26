ADVERTISEMENT

NFHS-5 in Cards: Declining Fertility Rate, Malnutrition, Amemia Still a Concern

There has been some improvement in the nutritional status of children, anemia in children and women is worrying

Surabhi Gupta
Published
Health News
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NFHS 5 survey: Key findings of the health survey.</p></div>
i

The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) Phase 2 data was released on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The highlight of the survey has been the declining fertility rate (from 2.2 to 2), and the sex ratio favouring women for the first time (1020:1000). Sex ratio is different from sex ratio at birth, which still remains abysmally low (929:1000).

There has been some improvement in the nutritional status of children, anemia in children and women is still worrying.

The States/Union Territories that were surveyed in Phase 2 of NFHS-5 included Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

