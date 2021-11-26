NFHS-5 in Cards: Declining Fertility Rate, Malnutrition, Amemia Still a Concern

The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) Phase 2 data was released on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The highlight of the survey has been the declining fertility rate (from 2.2 to 2), and the sex ratio favouring women for the first time (1020:1000). Sex ratio is different from sex ratio at birth, which still remains abysmally low (929:1000).

There has been some improvement in the nutritional status of children, anemia in children and women is still worrying.