Online MBBS Courses Not Recognised: National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC) said it does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode, in a latest notice in connection with MBBS admissions in Chinese universities.

The External Affairs Ministry has noticed that some universities in China have started issuing notices for MBBS admission for the current and upcoming academic years, NMC Secretary Dr Sandhya Bhullar said in an official notice, noting that any prospective student needs to be aware that China's government has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020.