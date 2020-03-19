No Community Infection Says ICMR, But TN Case Tells Another Story

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, March 19, released a report of the randomised testing it has conducted to ascertain if there is community-wide transmission of the novel coronavirus in India.

ICMR has been the nodal authority for testing for COVID-19 in the country. The report says that since 15 February, ICMR has initiated sentinel surveillance to detect community infection in the country. The surveillance sites have been scaled up from initial 16 to 51. as of 15 March. Of the 826 samples of people with severe acute respiratory symptoms, none have tested positive for coronavirus.

ICMR plans to extend its surveillance to areas that have reported COVID-19 positive cases.

By its current definition, ICMR doesn't believe we have community-wide transmission in India at present, but they haven't ruled out stage 3 of the outbreak in India.