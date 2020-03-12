No COVID-19 Community Transmission In India, Says Health Ministry

In a media briefing on the novel coronavirus situation in India, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasized that there is no need to panic and that the ministry has been following a ‘preventive approach’ to avoid a surge in cases.

He also stressed on a combined effort by the people and the media to work in collaboration with the health ministry to follow the required protocol —which includes maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene as well as ‘social distancing’. “Help us to help you”, he said.

The panel also assured that the cases in India have been responding well to symptomatic treatment, which implies that they are mild cases and need not be a cause of panic. Treating symptoms such as fever, cough or breathlessness has been successful in the reported patients until now.