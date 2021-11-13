13 New Cases of Norovirus Reported in Kerala: What to Know

The virus can also spread if a person comes in direct contact with an already infected person. And like the COVID-19 virus, it stays on surfaces as well.

Like COVID, Norovirus can either be symptomatic of asymptomatic. In symptomatic patients, the symptoms usually last for up to a couple of days after which it resolves itself, but in certain subgroups of people like the elderly or in children, it can prove to be more dangerous.

One major problem with the virus, though, is that can change its form making it difficult to detect it even with testing kits.