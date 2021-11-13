13 New Cases of Norovirus Reported in Kerala: What to Know
After 13 students in a vetenary college in Kerala's Wayanad district were found positive for Norovirus, the state health ministry has called for vigilance.
The situation was brought under control immediately after the news, and no new cases have been detected since, reported PTI.
Nevertheless, the college is reportedly exercising caution and creating a databank to curb the spread of the infection.
Kerala Health Ministery has issued a set of guidelines, and the health minister, Veena George has asked people to stay vigilant, although the norovirus is not a matter of grave concern as yet.
"Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic."Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Kerala, as quoted by NDTV
"With proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Therefore, everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.
What Is Norovirus?
Norovirus is a highly infectious animal-borne disease that can easily be transmitted through contaminated food or water.
The virus leads to inflammation of the stomach and intestinal linings, and typically causes gastrointestinal issues.
Norovirus is also called the 'vomiting bug' as it can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
The virus can also spread if a person comes in direct contact with an already infected person. And like the COVID-19 virus, it stays on surfaces as well.
Like COVID, Norovirus can either be symptomatic of asymptomatic. In symptomatic patients, the symptoms usually last for up to a couple of days after which it resolves itself, but in certain subgroups of people like the elderly or in children, it can prove to be more dangerous.
One major problem with the virus, though, is that can change its form making it difficult to detect it even with testing kits.
Symptoms of Norovirus
The most common symptoms of Norovirus are,
Stomach Ache
Nausea
Vomiting
Few other symptoms that show up, particularly, in more serious cases are,
Fever
Head Ache
Body Ache
Preventive Measures To Be Taken To Stay Safe From Norovirus
The spread of the virus can be curbed if people are cautious and aware from the beginning. The Health Minister of Kerala has also spoken about spreading awareness about Nororvirus.
Here are a few preventive measures that everybody should follow to stay safe from Norovirus:
Wash your hands with soap and water before or after eating, while preparing food, and after using the washroom.
Wash fruits and vegetables properly before eating.
Chlorinate drinking water sources such as wells and tanks. Also, use chlorinated water for domestic purpose.
Boil drinking water properly.
Do not cook food or touch items if you are infected with Norovirus.
Heat the food properly before consuming.
Practise proper hygiene all the time.
Even though the virus is under control now, it has chances of spreading. One should always be careful about their surrounding and follow all the preventive measures.
At a time when the country is already fighting COVID-19, it is wiser to keep up the general hygiene practices and continue masking to curb the spread of COVID and other viruses that could worsen the situation.
(Written with inputs from the NDTV and PTI)
